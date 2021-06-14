Scotland Euro 2020 slayer Patrik Schick: I plotted stunning 50-yard strike in first half

Scotland’s Euro 2020 slayer Patrik Schick plotted his stunning second-half 50-yard clincher earlier in the game – after spotting David Marshall’s tendency to stay off his line.

Schick netted the best goal of the tournament so far after charging down Jack Hendry and lobbing stranded Scotland keeper Marshall from inside his own half.

The perfectly-executed effort has earned the Bayer Leverkusen man widespread praise on social media but has led to criticism of both Hendry and Marshall.

And Schick revealed that, after spotting Marshall taking an advanced position in the first half, he was always going to shoot on sight if the opportunity arose.

When asked on BBC Scotland if spotted Marshall off his line, Schick said: “Yes. I checked that out already in the first half and thought about what would happen if this situation came up.

“I knew that he stayed very high so when the ball came to me I quickly checked again where he was, saw he was high and I scored a goal.”

Scotland’s Euro hopes hanging by a thread

Marshall was Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying hero as his penalty shoot-out saves booked his country’s place at a major finals for the first time since 1998.

However, Scotland’s chances of progressing beyond the group stage for the first time ever now hang in the balance with Steve Clarke’s men needing a win over England or Croatia to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

The picture looks much brighter for the Czechs.

They now have one foot in the draw for the last 16 and can confirm their place in the knockout stage with victory over Croatia in the next game.

“We know they are a really strong opponent,” added Schick. “It will be another tough game. They will be a different opponent but we will prepare as well as we can and we will see.”