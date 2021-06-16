PODCAST: England v Scotland could get ugly and Charlie Mulgrew is a great first summer signing for Dundee United

Pre-tournament optimism has evaporated and Scotland now face a daunting trip to Wembley to keep their Euro 2020 last-16 hopes alive.

In the latest Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Eric Nicolson and Sean Hamilton assess the chances of an upset in London.

Also on the agenda is Tam Courts’ first signing as Dundee United boss, Charlie Mulgrew, and the Premiership fixture list.

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Apple Podcasts