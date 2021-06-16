Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: England v Scotland could get ugly and Charlie Mulgrew is a great first summer signing for Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
June 16 2021, 5.16pm
© SNS GroupScotland fans look dejected as they leave Hampden following their 2-0 Euro 2020 defeat to the Czech Republic.
Pre-tournament optimism has evaporated and Scotland now face a daunting trip to Wembley to keep their Euro 2020 last-16 hopes alive.

In the latest Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Eric Nicolson and Sean Hamilton assess the chances of an upset in London.

Also on the agenda is Tam Courts’ first signing as Dundee United boss, Charlie Mulgrew, and the Premiership fixture list.

Scotland changes for Wembley: Andy Roxburgh made four after Costa Rica defeat – now Steve Clarke needs to go even further

