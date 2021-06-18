Saturday, June 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / International

Scotland fans react to starting lineup as Kieran Tierney returns and Steve Clarke makes huge Billy Gilmour call

By Alan Temple
June 18 2021, 7.23pm
© SNS Group / SFA'Pick me': Gilmour
'Pick me': Gilmour

Steve Clarke has rung the changes as Scotland bid to manufacture an almighty Euro 2020 shock at the home of the Auld Enemy.

Chelsea wonder-kid Billy Gilmour has been pitched in to face England, just his second appearance for the national side. That news delighted a sizeable portion of the Tartan Army who had called for his inclusion.

Talismanic defender Kieran Tierney, who was so sorely missed in the 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic, proved his fitness and takes his place in the back-three.

Callum McGregor and Ché Adams also got the nod as Steve Clarke made four alterations.

Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie dropped out, with Scott McTominay moving back into defence.

And this is how fans reacted.

Can Billy Gilmour produce ‘a Gazza moment’ at Wembley? It would be ironic, given the amount of time Scots have been subjected to that goal at Euro 96.

The team even looks positive through beer goggles.

Boogie for Billy.

Let’s hope the diminutive Chelsea man isn’t quite this diminuitive.

Steve Clarke has given the nation something to shout about – for now.

Panic over. Courier Sports’ own Jim Spence has seen the teams and delivered the fearless verdict.

 

Billy Gilmour: The rise of Scotland’s Chelsea star from Ardrossan hopeful to Euro 2020 – as told by Dundee United youth chief Andy Goldie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier