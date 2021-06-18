Scotland defender Stephen O’Donnell hopes he has silenced the doubters with Wembley display

Scotland defender Stephen O’Donnell was pleased to answer his critics by producing a superb display against England.

The Motherwell right-back came in for heavy criticism for his performance in the national team’s opening Euro 2020 defeat against Czech Republic on Monday.

But manager Steve Clarke kept faith with the 29-year-old who played his part in helping Scotland keep their hopes of progressing from Group D alive with a 0-0 draw at Wembley.

O’Donnell went close to scoring the only goal of the game only to be denied by a Jordan Pickford save but hopes his display has made his doubters think twice.

He said: “It was a good chance and I caught it clean enough but the goalkeeper managed to save it.

“If you had offered us a draw at the start of the game we would have all taken it.

“Myself and the team came in for a lot of criticism and hopefully we answered some of that.

“No doubt if it is a bad result on Tuesday the same people will come out with the same questions and that is just sadly the media we face.

“I don’t know if I had a point to prove. There was frustration.

“The only point I have to prove is to my manager at club level and at the international stage.

“Time and time again Steve Clarke is questioned about me and he sticks by me.

“It is a great feeling to have a manager that trusts you and hopefully tonight I helped answer some of that.”

O’Donnell hopes Scotland can now go on and book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 by defeating Croatia at Hampden on Tuesday night.

He said: “We came into the game with structure and organisation.

“We competed very well and had a couple of chances.

“It gives us a chance against Croatia to create history.

“Some people looking in find it very easy to pick the starting XI but you have 26 bodies competing and if you saw our training I think you could pick any XI.

“There is quality throughout the squad and the three players not selected and in the stand have loads of ability.

“I’m grateful I got the chance.

“There is a lot of positives for the future and Billy Gilmour is one of the boys who are talented.

“Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull are the same and you have Scott McTominay who is playing every week for Manchester United.

“Hopefully it is a bright future for Scotland.”