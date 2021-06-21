Scotland Wembley hero Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia game after positive Covid-19 test

Scotland’s Wembley hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the crunch Euro 2020 clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder will miss the match the Scots need to win to have a chance of progressing to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

And, even if Steve Clarke’s men to get the result they require without him, his 10-day self-isolation period would mean he would also miss the last-16 game.

More than likely, his Euros are over.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

Reacting to the news on The Courier’s online preview of Scotland’s make or break clash with Croatia, former Dundee, Celtic and national team goalkeeper Rab Douglas admitted losing Gilmour will hinder Scots hopes at Hampden.

“It’s a massive blow for Scotland,” he said.

“The next talking point is who do you bring in, do any other players test positive, will there be any other close contacts? That is a worry.

“When you’re in a group together at tournaments for so long, there could be more. That’s what worries me.”