PODCAST: It’s a Euro 2020 four out of 10 for Steve Clarke and Lawrence Shankland Dundee United stay getting likelier

The European Championships are over for Scotland but the post-mortem for Steve Clarke and his players has only just begun.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence gives his rating for the national coach at Euro 2020 – and it’s a fail.

Also, with Benjamin Siegrist heading for the Dundee United exit for less than half-a-million pounds, what fee could the Tangerines demand for Lawrence Shankland and is anybody likely to come in for him?

