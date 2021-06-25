Friday, June 25th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: It’s a Euro 2020 four out of 10 for Steve Clarke and Lawrence Shankland Dundee United stay getting likelier

By Eric Nicolson
June 25 2021, 3.25pm
© PAScotland manager Steve Clarke.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

The European Championships are over for Scotland but the post-mortem for Steve Clarke and his players has only just begun.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence gives his rating for the national coach at Euro 2020 – and it’s a fail.

Also, with Benjamin Siegrist heading for the Dundee United exit for less than half-a-million pounds, what fee could the Tangerines demand for Lawrence Shankland and is anybody likely to come in for him?

ERIC NICOLSON: Graeme Souness was over the top but Euro 2020 has highlighted where Scotland need to improve

