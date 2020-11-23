‘It was nice to get one over them because they’re title favourites’: Dunfermline veteran Steven Whittaker delighted after victory over Hearts

Dunfermline veteran Steven Whittaker insists there is a belief at the club they can challenge for the Championship title.

The Pars downed favourites Hearts 2-1 at East End Park on Friday night to go three points clear at the top of the table.

The Fifers were good value for their win and Whittaker says morale is good as the club aim for promotion back to the top flight after almost a decade away.

The former Hibs and Rangers man said: “It was a big game for us after a good start, having Hearts on the telly on a Friday night.

“It was one which needed no motivation. To a man we were excellent on the night and managed to get the victory which is what we set out to do.

“It was nice to get one over them because they’re favourites for the league but it’s still early days – we can’t get too carried away.

“We believed from the start – we knew there was a good group with quality in there. There’s definitely a belief in the club and the changing-room at the minute.

“Our momentum has been good in the Betfred Cup and the league so we just want to keep that going. Morale is good and long may that continue.

“It was our night on Friday and I’m sure Hearts will have theirs, we just need to look after ourselves.”

The 36-year-old ex-Hibee admitted it was nice to get one over his former Edinburgh rivals but the bigger picture of the title race being blown wide open is of paramount significance.

He continued: “It is I suppose, in a way, but it’s just another 90 minutes for me and it’s always about getting the three points no matter who you’re playing.

“We’ve done that with almost every game we’ve had this year and we hope to continue to do that regardless of who we play against.

“I think people will probably look at it and take note.

“I don’t think we can get carried away, though, because we’re still in the first third of the season.

“We’ve been great and dug in at times in games where we’ve not been playing well and kept in games to go and show our quality by getting the goals required to take the points.

“We’ve got together a good group with the right attitude that we want to do it together and there’s quality in the dressing-room as well.

“We work hard, stuck to our game plan and our shape in the first half as Hearts adapted throughout the game.

“We were always a threat on the counter with Declan (McManus) and Kyle (Turner).

“We’ll continue to work on the training field, try to get better and stick together out there and, hopefully, the results and points will keep coming.”

Whittaker relishing coaching challenge at East End Park

Former Norwich and Scotland defender Whittaker has combined his playing duties with a coaching role at Dunfermline this season.

It’s clearly a labour of love for the experienced pro as he passes on knowledge to the Pars young talent, admitting he has been particularly impressed with Celtic loanee Kerr McInroy.

Whittaker explained: “I’m enjoying the role. The gaffer and the coaching staff have been great with getting me right involved with decisions in training and daily schedules.

“Training with the boys I’m passing on the knowledge I’ve gained in the game over the last 20 years so it’s going well just now.

“Kerr was fantastic on Friday night. I’ve known about him for a while and I’m just glad he’s getting the platform to show his abilities.

“It’s just the usual, we expect that from him because we know he’s a good player so I’m sure he’ll continue to get his chance to impress.”