Dunfermline: Encouraging news for Pars as they report profit that predates German investment

Dunfermline have reported encouraging financial figures which predate the German investment in the East End Park club.

The Championship leaders made a profit of £23,001 to the year ending May 31, 2020, which compared extremely favourably to the previous year’s loss of £715,210.

The accounts are all the more positive considering they don’t include any monies from DAFC Fussball GmbH, who purchased a 30% share in the Pars in September. They also cover part of the coronavirus lockdown period.

The club stated: “It is pleasing, particularly in the light of the early termination of season 2019-20, to report a modest profit for the year.

“The year to 31 May 2020 brought so many unique challenges to so many people and football was no exception.

“All businesses saw economic challenges and uncertainty that few, if any, had ever encountered before and financial assistance from central and local government on an unprecedented scale.

“Football had to deal with the early, and sudden, end to the season; internal disagreements and legal challenges involving clubs and the football authorities; and uncertainty about when, and in what form, the coming season might be played.”

Dunfermline thanked their fans for digging deep in their hour of need.

The club added: “During these difficult times, our supporters once again showed their tremendous loyalty and passion for our club.

“The ‘Support the Pars’ campaign raised over £60,000, just over £40,000 of which is reflected in this year’s accounts, while our landlord waived six months’ rent and only a handful of supporters claimed refunds on their season tickets.”

It added: “The club’s total revenue from match attendances was only 0.2% down on last year’s figure, despite the fact that three home matches were cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”