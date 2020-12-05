Raith Rovers 2 Dunfermline 2: Quick-fire strikes stun Raith in Fife derby as Pars earn come-from-behind point to stay unbeaten

Two goals in two minutes earned Dunfermline a come-from-behind point as they shared four goals with Raith Rovers in the first league Fife derby between the sides since 2017.

Manny Duku and Frankie Musonda gave the hosts the advantage at Stark’s Park but quick-fire strikes from substitute Fraser Murray and Declan McManus drew the Pars level with 15 minutes remaining.

The result means Stevie Crawford’s men stay unbeaten but drop to second place in the Championship table after Hearts’ win at Morton sent the Jambos top.

Raith were unchanged from their 2-0 defeat at Inverness a fortnight ago, while Iain Wilson for Steven Whittaker was the only change for the Pars following their impressive win over the Jam Tarts.

It was all Rovers in the opening moments of the match with electric Aberdeen loanee Ethan Ross at the heart of it on a fresh Kirkcaldy afternoon.

Getting on the end of Duku’s cutback, Ross saw his effort deflected narrowly wide on three minutes.

From the resultant short corner, he cracked the inside of Owain Fon Willams’ left-hand post as the hosts piled on the pressure.

Wilson fed McManus on nine minutes but the striker could only drag his effort wide.

Dominant Dutchman Duku was the focal point John McGlynn’s side ran everything through but neat football at the back often found maestro Regan Hendry conducting proceedings in front of him.

Crawford’s league leaders were still struggling for a foothold in the contest as it crossed the 20 minute-mark at Stark’s Park – a place Raith appear immensely comfortable, even in a game that would usually be stowed with frenzied Fifers.

The visitors utilised full-backs Josh Edwards and Lewis Mayo to good effect, however, with the latter almost helping his side open the scoring.

Racing down the right, Ryan Dow saw his low drive pushed back into his path by experienced No 1 Jamie MacDonald only for the winger to put a little too much sauce on his second effort, scooping it over the bar.

Assist king Dom Thomas was beginning to purr down the left wing for the Pars, putting in a plethora of promising crosses, however, without bearing any fruit.

On 27 minutes, however, Duku rose highest to connect with an Armstrong free-kick and grab a sweet opener for Raith.

The rangy striker saw his initial header saved low by Welsh stopper Fon Williams but Duku confidently hammered the rebound home for the hosts.

Armstrong came close to making it two soon after but his fizzing long-range effort was matched by Fon Williams, who tipped over.

It was silky soccer at Stark’s Park on 33 minutes as Reghan Tumility and Armstrong interchanged flicks and scoops with the latter rasping a volley Fon Williams had to be sure went past the post.

Dow almost, inadvertently, brought Dunfermline level as a Kieran MacDonald clearance crashed off the former Dundee United attacker to send goalie MacDonald scrambling back to his line as the ball sailed just astray of his goal.

Just after the interval, Dow fired in an early warning shot but it sailed harmlessly wide of MacDonald’s right-hand post.

Mayo was the next to test MacDonald on 52 minutes but it was an easy gather for the former Hearts keeper in the middle of the goal.

Hendry sent his free-kick from 25 yards sailing over just before the hour mark as the Pars looked the more likely to register the next blow in this one.

Wilson smashed into the side netting moments later as Crawford rang the changes with Aaron Comrie and Murray entering the fray.

Against the run of play, on 58 minutes, Musonda crashed a header off the crossbar from Hendry’s left-foot delivery as Raith sought to extend their advantage.

Dylan Tait lashed an effort goalwards which Fon Williams had to get behind as McGlynn’s men began to find their feet in the match once more.

And they doubled their lead moments later as Musonda, this time, connected with a corner to head just over the line and give Raith control of the derby.

Murray and McManus stun Raith with superb strikes in quick succesion

However, two goals in two minutes turned the game on its head.

Murray pulled one back for the Pars on 73 minutes as the Hibs loanee latched onto McManus’ flicked pass and curled beyond an outstretched MacDonald.

Moments later, the visitors found an incredible equaliser as McManus smashed a ferocious volley beyond a helpless MacDonald from Dow’s cross to level things up.

Both side pushed for a winner in the closing stages but it wasn’t forthcoming in what was a highly-entertaining encounter.

Raith Rovers (4-1-4-1): MacDonald; Tumility, Benedictus (C), Musonda, MacDonald; Hendry; Armstrong, Matthews, Ross (Spencer 75), Tait; Duku (Lokotch 84).

Subs not used: Thomson (GK), Mendy, Ugwu, Mahady and Coulson.

Dunfermline (4-4-1-1): Fon Williams; Mayo (Comrie 56), Watson, Murray (C), Edwards; Dow, McInroy (O’Hara 69), Wilson (Murray 58), Thomas; Turner; McManus.

Subs not used: Gill (GK), McCann, Bowman and Fenton.

Referee: Euan Anderson.