First league goal ‘big moment’ for Hibs loan kid Fraser Murray to spark Dunfermline comeback at Raith

Notching his first career league goal is a sign Fraser Murray is loving life at Dunfermline.

With the Pars 2-0 down, the Hibs loanee came off the bench at Raith Rovers on Saturday to score and spark a comeback that saw Stevie Crawford’s men come away with a point.

It was a special moment for the 21-year-old midfielder at Stark’s Park as he curled a wonderful right-foot effort beyond an outstretched Jamie MacDonald in the home goal.

The point means Dunfermline remain unbeaten in the Championship this term, however, a win for Hearts at Morton, saw the Pars drop to second spot to be replaced by the title favourites.

Murray is aiming to kick on in the coming weeks and help the club continue to be competitive in the second-tier promotion race.

Of his goal, he said: “It is a big moment for me and against one of our rivals as well. I am really happy that it got us back into the game.

“One of the main aims as an attacking player going on is to try to provide and score.

“The manager just said to me to go out and express myself, do what I do. I am pleased that I helped the team out and I thought the boys were brilliant in the second half.

“The boys have been brilliant over the last few weeks, that’s credit to them. Getting on and getting a goal, I just wanted to make an impact for the team and get minutes in the legs.

“Happily I did that but the boys have put in a shift to give us the platform to go and try to get back into the game. Everyone played their part.

“We were not at our best but that is a sign of a good team. When you’re not playing at your best, you can come back.”

Murray, who scored twice against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup earlier in the season, is happy developing at East End Park and hopes to keep contributing on the pitch.

He continued: “Since I came in the door here I have loved every minute of it. All the boys have made me feel very welcome.

“There are great players here as well and I am enjoying every minute. We are doing well so, hopefully, we can continue our unbeaten run and stay towards the top end of the table.”

Pars focusing on themselves insists Murray as Hearts take driving seat in Championship title race

Although ambitious, Murray is keen to keep a lid on things, insisting they are taking it a game at a time as they continue to look the closest challengers to Hearts.

He added: “Every team in this league is very good. It is a very competitive league.

“People looking at Scottish football just look at the top league and don’t realise how good a league this is.

“We are only interested in taking care of our own game, we are not really looking at anyone else. We will take each game as it comes, every team is a different challenge.

“To get another point after being 2-0 down it is a massive point for us.”