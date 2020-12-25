Lewis Mayo: Dunfermline’s on-loan Rangers youngster determined to soak up advice in latest chapter of his football education

Dunfermline defender Lewis Mayo admits he is not short of pointers as he bids to prove himself at first-team level.

The on-loan Rangers youngster is unbeaten in his senior career so far, having joined the Pars in September on the back of a short spell with Partick Thistle last season.

He admits he has been too quick on the draw, with last weekend’s amazing 3-3 stalemate against Dundee his fourth of seven outings with the Fifers.

Wealth of experience

Last season, Mayo drew all three matches on loan at Partick Thistle.

But he reckons he is winning every day thanks to the help he has been getting from both Dunfermline and parent club Rangers.

The centre-half has been filling in at right-back for the Fifers and is relishing playing under coaches Greg Shields, Jason Dair and Steven Whittaker – all full-backs to trade.

And the 20-year-old is determined to soak up as much advice as he can during the latest chapter of his football education.

He said: “Before I came here, the plan was to go on loan again and go and get more experience.

© SNS Group

“It’s about just trying to develop myself as a player, which I feel I’m on track with here.

“Rangers are in touch with me. If they can, someone will come and watch the game and I’ll get feedback.

“So, I’ll get feedback from Dunfermline and Rangers.

“You get used to that in football. The higher up you go, the more noise there is, if you like.

© SNS Group

“I got a taste for playing first-team football last season and I wanted to do it again this year, and I’ve really enjoyed the games I’ve played.

“The good thing is most of the results have been positive. I’m happy with that.

“I’m unbeaten both at Partick and here, although there have been a lot of draws!

“But, for me, at this stage in my career it’s all about learning as much as you can.”

Learning from mistakes

Dunfermline scored three times in the last 12 minutes to snatch an amazing draw against Dundee last weekend.

It means the Fifers host Arbroath on Saturday in second and with just one defeat to their name all season.

The Pars prevailed in the Betfred Cup with a 3-1 win at Gayfield last month and Mayo is hopeful they can learn from the defensive frailties that almost cost them dearly at Dens Park.

He added: “It’s like every game you play in this league, it’s going to be very competitive and it’s going to be tough.

“But we’ll be hoping we can go and put three against them again, score goals again, and keep it tighter than we did last weekend.”