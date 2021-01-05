Kai Kennedy: Rangers kid close to joining Raith Rovers on loan according to reports

Raith Rovers are close to agreeing a deal to sign Rangers kid Kai Kennedy until the end of the season.

The talented Gers playmaker, 18, will put pen to paper on a new contract with the Ibrox club before heading out on loan again, with the Kirkcaldy outfit favourites to land him according to multiple reports.

It comes after his spell at Inverness Caley Thistle ended, with Covid-19 restrictions making it difficult for the teenager to settle in the Highlands.

He made a strong impression after joining Raith’s Championship rivals Caley at the start of the season, making 10 appearances and netting once for John Robertson’s men.

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner says Covid-19 restrictions meant Kennedy was virtually housebound on his own after training and matches.

Gardiner said: “It’s very difficult for him, he’s 18 and living in a house in Inverness on his own. He can’t go anywhere, nobody can visit him and he couldn’t go to other players’ houses.

“It’s very difficult for a young lad when he had to drive to training on his own, then have to go back to his house at lunchtime every day.

‘Steven Gerrard was very happy with what Kai Kennedy was doing at Inverness’

“No family could come up, because for almost all the time he was here we were in a different tier from his family in Glasgow.

“He lives with his mum and dad, and this was his first time living away from home. He was 200 miles away and couldn’t go anywhere, so it was just very difficult.

“He loved everything about the football, the training and the manager.

“Rangers and Steven Gerrard were very happy with what he was doing here, and the style of play we have.

“John and I spoke to him and his family, and it still came down to an 18-year-old lad outside of training basically being locked in the house. That’s what did for it eventually.

“If we weren’t in a pandemic I think the lad would still be here, he could have enjoyed the life you can have in Inverness.

“We wish him well as he’s a great lad, but there’s nothing we can do about it.”