Raith Rovers sign Rangers winger Kai Kennedy on loan for rest of season

Kai Kennedy admits there were ‘ups and downs’ but he is thrilled to have agreed a new Rangers contract before joining Raith Rovers on loan.

The 18-year-old has penned a deal keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2023 and immediately been farmed out to Raith for the remainder of the current campaign.

The attacker spent the opening half of the season at Inverness Caley Thistle but Covid-19 restrictions led to homesickness and he returned south earlier this week.

Kennedy’s future at Rangers appeared uncertain after talks over fresh terms broke down, with sporting director Ross Wilson revealing the player has since ‘acknowledged he had listened to wrong advice’.

KAI KENNEDY | The club have today completed the loan signing of winger Kai Kennedy from @RangersFC The loan will run until the end of the current season Full details and @RaithTV interview at https://t.co/rojfZpM5Do#yourroVers #beapartofit pic.twitter.com/qiLxfE8Ehg — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) January 8, 2021

But the Scotland under-19 cap is now aiming to enjoy a new lease of life in Fife.

The youngster said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s been hard work [on the new contract] but it’s what I wanted. There’s been a lot of ups and downs with it but I’m just glad to have got it done in the end.

“I went to Inverness and enjoyed it and I’m just looking to come here and do more and get more goals and assists.

“It’s a lot different to reserve football and I think that’s what I needed.

“I thought Raith suited my style and that’s why I wanted to come here. Hopefully we can get a few wins and push for promotion.

“I’m always up for a challenge and I know I need to come here and earn my place. Hopefully when I earn it I keep it.”

Raith manager John McGlynn admits he was surprised to get the opportunity to sign Kennedy, but is convinced the teenager can help drive Rovers to success this season.

© SNS Group

He added to Raith TV: “Kai brings more quality to the Raith squad. He’s a very skilful player, he has massive potential and Rangers think very highly of him.

“We’re delighted to get him. The opportunity, if you pardon the pun, came right out of the blue, and it was one we just couldn’t turn down.

“Kai can play in any position behind the striker, so he gives us a bit more flexibility and good competition for places.

“We know having played against him for Inverness what he can do and we hope he can bring that to Stark’s Park and Raith Rovers.”