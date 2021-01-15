SFA give Championship clubs deadline after asking them if they want to suspend season or continue playing

The Scottish FA have written to all Championship clubs asking if they want to continue playing or suspend the league amid the continued coronavirus crisis, the Courier understands.

All leagues below the second tier had already been brought to a halt for a minimum of three weeks with a growing number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Now, SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has contacted the ten Championship clubs, asking if they want to follow suit or not.

The division had previously been allowed to continue on the condition it conducted weekly Covid tests on players and staff.

In an email sent last night and first revealed by the BBC, Maxwell refers to one club already calling for a suspension publically. However, there is confusion as to who that is in reference to.

Any move to stop the season for the time being would effect the likes of Dundee, Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and Arbroath.

Sources say Maxwell has asked for a response from each club by Monday evening as the threat of a shutdown hangs over what is an already-shortened 27-game Championship season.

He wrote: “One SPFL Championship club has publicly taken the position that all football should be suspended.

“The Scottish FA would like to understand the position of your club…please confirm if you are content to continue under the current exemption or whether your club considers that the Championship should be suspended.”