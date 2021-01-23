On-loan Rangers kid Kai Kennedy delivered a man-of-the-match performance for Raith Rovers as they stunned Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Scotland U-19 playmaker – who had a spell at Inverness earlier in the season – was outstanding as the Kirkcaldy side won 3-2 in the capital thanks to strikes from Gozie Ugwu, Manny Duku and Reghan Tumilty.

Raith take three points at Tynecastle

Liam Boyce gave the Jambos a glimmer of hope in the 58th minute before adding a second in injury time but it wasn’t enough for the Championship leaders.

The result sees John McGlynn’s Rovers side move up to fourth in the table while Robbie Neilson’s Hearts remain top, six points clear of Dunfermline who drew 0-0 at home to Ayr.

Saturday’s match was Raith’s first since they were hit with a Covid-19 outbreak.

McGlynn’s men only returned to training 24 hours earlier for the first time in 10 days after a flare-up of coronavirus at Stark’s Park that caused last weekend’s game against Inverness to be postponed.

Speaking before the Hearts fixtures, he said: “Friday was the first day we’ve been back training so we were obviously assessing how healthy the players are and it’s been very mixed with regards to the degree of illness.

“Some have been quite bad – not to the extent of going into hospital – and some not, and then some who didn’t have any symptoms at all but still tested positive.

“It’s been a minimum of 10 days [away], and some players longer than that, so there was an enthusiasm just to get back to work and to get a touch of a ball.

“From that point of view it was good. They were up for it and it went very well. It’s just about the reaction [to training].

Raith return after Covid-19 outbreak

“After the wee unexpected break, I think everyone will be keen to get playing football again.

“We just don’t know how much it’s going to affect us and it may be later in the game before it does.

“It would have been better for ourselves going into this situation without having missed the last 10 days of training.

“But it is what it is and we’ll be ready for it.”