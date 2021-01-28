Craig Wighton: Arbroath are in transfer hunt for out-of-favour Hearts striker

Arbroath are in the hunt to re-sign out-of-favour Hearts striker Craig Wighton on loan for the remainder of the season.

Wighton, 23, enjoyed a successful stint with the Lichties last term, notching three goals in five outings after arriving in January.

However, his momentum was curtailed when the campaign was halted in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

© SNS Group

Wighton was given an opportunity to shine at Tynecastle following the appointment of Robbie Neilson last summer.

He scored a hat-trick in the Betfred Cup against Raith Rovers and found the net in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibernian.

But the recent capture of Frenchman Armand Gnanduillet – allied with the presence of Liam Boyce, Steven Naismith and Euan Henderson – has seen the former Dundee favourite slip down the pecking order.

Wighton was not in the match day squad for Hearts’ 4-0 victory against Raith on Tuesday evening, with Neilson later revealing that the player may leave the club on loan this month.

And it is understood Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made his interest known as he seeks to add a goal threat to his bottom-of-the-league side.

They are also the lowest scorers in the Championship.

Campbell will face competition for Wighton’s signature from several other suitors in Scotland.