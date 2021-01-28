Scott Banks says the superstar quality of his Crystal Palace team-mates is “mind-blowing”.

And the winger insists Dunfermline can help him prove he has the ability to join them in the Premier League.

The former Dundee United youngster has impressed for the Palace U-23s and been drafted in to first-team training with the Eagles.

Setting the standard at Crystal Palace

Since moving south 12 months ago, Banks has won praise from manager Roy Hodgson, who has high hopes for the 19-year-old.

But the teenager has been allowed to head out on loan for experience and is convinced the Pars can be perfect for his future career.

The Scotland U-19 cap, who has joined the Fifers for the rest of the season, said: “The players I’ve been able to train with and be around down there is mind-blowing at times.

“It’s enjoyable, to say the least.

“The first-team players are players you grow up watching and hearing about, and it’s very strange to be rubbing shoulders with these guys.

© SNS Group

“I like to think I’m quite quick but when Wilfried Zaha gets going I don’t think there’s anybody as quick with the ball at their feet.

“Jairo Riedewald has been at Ajax and technically he’s unbelievable. Trying to match him in training is a challenge.

Help from senior players

“You just can’t get the ball off him.

“It’s something I think I’ve got in my game but he’s on a different level.

“Then James McArthur and James McCarthy have been talking me through things and easing me into the group.

© Shutterstock Feed

“They’ve both been excellent. They’re two top, top guys, to say the least.

“There’s loads of examples throughout that whole squad but the motivation you get training with them is something else.

“Obviously I’m striving to play in that team at the end of the day and watching them and seeing what they can do shows the challenge I’ve got to get to that level.

Coming to Dunfermline on loan

“I’m there or thereabouts, in terms of training, and obviously I think I’m ready to go into the first-team whenever I can, but I don’t think that’s maybe the view down there as of yet.

“I’ve got loads I can work on in terms of my physicality and size, and the Championship is a physical league, so that’s something I can do here.

“It’s a real attractive move for me coming here and I’m excited.”

© PA

Banks caught the eye of Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford when on loan at Clyde, where he won promotion in 2019.

It is a feat the youngster is eager to repeat with the Pars as they eye a possible challenge to Championship favourites Hearts and a play-off place at worst.

He added: “The gaffer has been monitoring me for a while and he was aware I just wanted the opportunity to play some men’s football.

“It’s something I’ve enjoyed in the past.

“I was so eager to get out that it worked and I’m delighted to be here at Dunfermline.

“I know the gaffer likes the way I play and what I can bring to the team, so it feels good.

“I had a taste of promotion from League Two with Clyde and it was such an unbelievable experience.

“If I could do something like that again at a higher level, what a feeling that would be.”