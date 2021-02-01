Arbroath thank Hearts boss Robbie Neilson after signing winger Lewis Moore on loan

Arbroath have thanked Hearts boss Robbie Neilson after signing winger Lewis Moore on loan from the Championship leaders.

Moore (22) has also had loan spells at Forfar, Falkirk and Cowdenbeath.

The Gayfield club expressed their gratitude to the Jam Tarts’ gaffer, saying: “Arbroath FC would like to thank Heart of Midlothian and especially head coach Robbie Neilson for their co-operation in allowing Lewis to join Arbroath.”

Moore signed a two-year contract at Tynecastle last summer after coming through the Edinburgh club’s youth system.