Raith Rovers welcome back striker Jamie Gullan from Hibs for third loan spell

Raith Rovers have taken striker Jamie Gullan from Hibs on loan for a third time.

The 21-year-old will see out the season with Rovers in the Championship after switching from Easter Road to Stark’s Park just a few hours before the end of transfer deadline day.

Gullan first signed for the Kirkcaldy club on loan in February 2019 then returned at the start of the following season, staying until January 2020.

Rovers boss John McGlynn said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie Gullan back to the club.

“Jamie was a very popular member of the team in the first half of last season and was our top league goalscorer.

“There is no doubt Jamie has gained even more experience by playing in Hibs’ first team, which we hope will benefit us going forward.

“I would like to thank Graeme Mathie and everyone at Hibs for allowing Jamie to return till the end of the season.”