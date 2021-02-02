Dunfermline have missed out on Kevin Nisbet windfall following the collapse of the Hibs striker’s £2.8 million transfer to Birmingham City.
The switch could have eventually netted the Pars over £800,000 after they negotiated a 30-per-cent sell-on clause when the 23-year-old swapped East End Park for Easter Road in the summer for a fee of around £250,000.
But it wasn’t to be, with Nisbet’s hopes of a move dashed when Hibs and Birmingham failed to reach an agreement.
And multiple reports claim the frontman – who has scored 13 goals in 30 appearances for the capital club this season – handed in a transfer request in a bid to force the deal through.
Hibs had lined up St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry as a replacement for Nisbet.
But Hendry (also 23) – behind Chris Kane, Guy Melamed and Stevie May in the Saints pecking order – ended up sealing a shock loan move to Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe