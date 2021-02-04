Dunfermline sign Lithuanian international defender Vytas Gaspuitis and thank former player Andrius Skerla for crucial role

Dunfermline have signed Lithuanian international Vytas Gaspuitis on a deal until the summer of 2023.

There is still some paperwork to be completed and the six-foot-five central defender has now started a period of self-isolation under the Covid-19 protocols.

Gaspuitus has joined from Panevezys in his homeland and embarked on an epic 21-hour trip to get to Scotland, travelling via France then England.

The Pars thanked former player Andrius Skerla, who had a significant role in linking up player and club.

Boss Stevie Crawford said: “We were scouring and leaving no stone uncovered.

“Vytas was brought to our attention by an agent but Andrius Skerla played a big part in this when we started doing our homework.

“You cannot go out physically and watch a player just now.

“Vytas has broken into the Lithuanian international team recently, he is 26 and he can play left centre-back, right centre-back and as third centre-back if you are playing three.

“He is at a good age for a centre-half to come to a club that gives him an opportunity to play in the UK.

“Once he got speaking to the chairman and myself he has been happy to commit himself for two and a half years.”