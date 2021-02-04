Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Craig Wighton’s opportunities for the remainder of this season are likely to be limited after the striker penned a pre-contract with Dunfermline.

However, the Hearts boss insists the Fifers’ unwillingness to pay a fee for the ex-Dundee favourite ensured there was no chance of him making the switch in January.

#DAFC are delighted to announce the signing of Craig Wighton on a pre contract, starting 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2023. We look forward to welcoming Craig to East End Park, in the summer, once his contract with Hearts expires on 31 May 2021 ➡️ https://t.co/Eu6jrLTba7 pic.twitter.com/EcolU0T9KW — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 4, 2021

Wighton, 23, has scored seven goals in 15 games for the Jambos this term and will remain part of the first-team group and available for selection.

But Neilson has emphasised that he must focus on players who are guaranteed to be at the club beyond the summer.

He said: “Craig will still be training and working away here but we’ve got [Liam] Boyce and [Armand] Gnanduillet in there.

“We’ve got other guys who will be here longer term.

“At this moment in time Craig is still a first-team player but he will sign with Dunfermline and start to prepare for next season.

“We just felt it was time for him to go and get consistent game time.”

‘We aren’t going to let a guy who has scored goals just walk out on a free’

Neilson dismissed suggestions Hearts didn’t want to sell to a title rival during the season.

He added: “If there was a deal to be done and they [Dunfermline] wanted to pay a fee for him, then we would have been more than happy to do that.

“But Craig has scored a number of goals and we aren’t going to let a guy who has scored a number of goals just walk out on a free.”