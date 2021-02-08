Raith Rovers sign up Clyde central defender Tom Lang on pre-contract

Raith Rovers have signed Clyde central defender Tom Lang on a pre-contract deal.

The 23-year-old will go full-time at Stark’s Park from the summer after two and a half seasons with the Bully Wee.

In a joint statement, the Rovers management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith welcomed the news, saying: “Although we are very much concentrating on the job in hand this season we are also looking to next season.

“On the back of Ross Matthews agreeing a three-year deal, we follow that up with the pre-contract agreement with Tom Lang.

“Tom is a player we have had our eye on for the last couple of years, ever since we both returned to the club.

“We’ve followed his career and feel he is now at a perfect age, having gained great experience working under Danny Lennon at Clyde, and ready to establish himself in our team.

“Tom is a six-foot-two central defender who, having come through the academies at Birmingham and Rangers, can pass the ball out of defence but having gained experience in the lower leagues in Scotland he can defend as well.”