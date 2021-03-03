Raith Rovers against Dunfermline in the Championship on Friday night is off after the Pars said they could not fulfil the fixture because of a positive Covid-19 test.

The teams were due to square off at Stark’s Park but the East End Park outfit informed the SPFL and Rovers that they now have several players self-isolating and don’t have sufficient numbers.

Hampden chiefs will now investigate the circumstances that led to the postponement.

‘Confirmed case of Covid-19’

The SPFL said: “Friday’s Scottish Championship match between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park has been postponed after Dunfermline informed the SPFL they could not fulfil the fixture.

“Dunfermline have informed the SPFL that they have had a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“The club has been liaising with the Scottish FA, the Elite Sport Clinical Advisory Group and Test and Protect to establish whether any other players or staff will need to self-isolate.

“Dunfermline have now informed the SPFL that, following conclusion of that process and due to the number of players now self-isolating, they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

“As a result, and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL has postponed the fixture pending an investigation into the circumstances leading to the postponement.

“The SPFL will continue to liaise with Dunfermline Athletic in the coming days.”

Dunfermline added: “DAFC can confirm that following last Saturday’s match (against Queen of the South) our club has unfortunately suffered a transmission of Covid-19 into our football bubble.

“Since the weekend we have cooperated fully with the respective authorities to determine fully the extent of the transmission and the individuals who are deemed to be affected.

‘We wish the individuals affected and their families well’

“As a consequence, we are sadly not in a position to fulfil our fixture against Raith Rovers.

“No further comment will be made on this matter in order to respect the privacy of the individuals affected, and we wish them and their families well.”