Raith Rovers won’t be punished by SPFL over Covid-19 outbreak

The SFPL are to take no action against Raith Rovers following their investigation into the outbreak of Covid-19 at the Championship club.

The Stark’s Park outfit were forced to ask for the postponement of their match against Inverness Caley Thistle in January after players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

With insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture, the Kirkcaldy side were granted a postponement by the SPFL, sparking a probe from the governing body into the circumstances.

However, after considering the available evidence, the Fifers have now been informed they will not be punished in any way for the flare-up of the virus at the club.

Director and former chairman Bill Clark commented: “We’ve been told there will be no further action taken against us.

“I sat in on two Zoom meetings that included all the NHS specialists and Public Health Scotland officials; there were about 20 experts on the calls.

“And, at the end of the day, they could not find that we had done anything wrong. They couldn’t find the exact reason why the virus came into the club.

“The medical experts were all satisfied that Raith Rovers had done nothing wrong and we had followed all the protocols.

“That was reassuring and I guess that’s what the SPFL have looked at, and they’ve come to the conclusion they should take no further action against us.”