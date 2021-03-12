Dunfermline investors reassure supporters they remain committed to club despite travel restrictions

Dunfermline’s German investors have reassured supporters they “remain committed” to the club despite being unable to be as hands-on as they had hoped.

DAFC Fussball GmbH sent a message to fans to say that while being absentee owners because of the pandemic is not ideal they look forward to several trips to East End Park once the Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

The group – Thomas Meggle, Damir Keretic, Nick Teller and Dr Albrecht Gundermann – said: “It has now been already six months since DAFC Fussball GmbH made the first step of its commitment to DAFC by acquiring a 30% stake in the club.

“As you recall, we made this interim step (on the way to a 75.1% majority holding) to show our commitment to the future of DAFC in spite of the massive ongoing [Covid-19] crisis affecting all walks of life, not just football.

“Sadly, we have not been able to travel to Scotland since then and therefore have also had to delay many of the plans we had for the club, to a time when things return to some form of normality.

“As we said from the beginning we want to spend a significant amount of time in Dunfermline and don’t believe in being ‘absentee owners.’

“Clearly not being able to travel is frustrating for us – on the other hand the blub has a rich history dating back to 1885 so we can be patient and await the post Covid world and get started when circumstances allow.

Statement on behalf of DAFC Fussball GmbH. Read More ➡️ https://t.co/5YqNWUZdxq pic.twitter.com/iUAsNB6E3d — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 12, 2021

“We have meanwhile been in close contact with all members of the club’s board and have thus been able to familiarise ourselves well with the club and the environment it operates in.

“We are deeply sorry that the club has recently faced a Covid penetration of its bubble, leading to the recent match postponements and we wish all affected parties all the very best indeed.

“Rest assured we remain committed to DAFC, and a bright future together.

“We have already had the opportunity to speak to a number of parties connected to our club remotely and we have thoroughly enjoyed that interaction.

“We look forward to being able to spend time together in person just as soon as the situation allows, speaking to our valued staff and volunteers, individual supporters and clubs, along with our many sponsors.”