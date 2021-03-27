Dundee v Dunfermline: Where on TV can you watch Saturday’s Championship game for free?

Dundee host Championship play-off rivals Dunfermline on Saturday night in a fixture picked up for TV coverage.

Neither side goes into the contest in brilliant form – Dee have won three and lost two of their last five league matches, with the East End Park side losing three and winning two.

James McPake’s Dark Blues beat Alloa 3-0 away last time out while Stevie Crawford’s men lost 1-0 at home to Inverness.

It’s been 16 years since the Pars (victorious in just three of their last ten Championship outings, scoring just once in their last four games in all competitions) emerged victorious from Dens Park.

What TV channel is Dundee v Dunfermline on?

Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on the BBC Scotland channel.

TalkTalk – 9

BT TV – 9

Freeview – 9

Sky – 115/876

FreeSat – 174

What time does TV coverage of Dundee v Dunfermline start?

The coverage begins at 7.15pm with the kick-off scheduled for 7.20pm.

Thoughts of the managers

James McPake said: “Dave Mackay (Dundee No2) saw them on Saturday and I watched them on Tuesday night (against Morton in the Scottish Cup).

“Those results weren’t in their favour but there was enough there in those games to know that if we are not at it, they will punish us more than a lot of teams in this league.

© SNS Group

“So I would be reluctant to say any time is a good time to face a team with that quality in them.

“We just need to make it about us and perform on the night.

“If we do that we will give ourselves the best chance of getting three points and climbing the league.”

Stevie Crawford added: “We have to make sure that we fully focus on the Dundee game. It is going to be a difficult one.

“But we must make sure that we get results together between now and the end of the season. All the games are important now.

“Is every one a cup final? You could possibly look at it that way.

© SNS Group

“The Dundee games have been attractive games in my spell as manager and although Tuesday night wasn’t an attractive game, it showed that fighting mentality side.

“We didn’t let Morton dominate us in terms of their directness, Lewis Strapp’s long throws and playing for set-plays.

“We’ve just got to find that little bit extra and I have always said that the hardest thing in football is scoring goals.”