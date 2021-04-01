EXCLUSIVE: Christophe Berra set to join Raith Rovers on pre-contract deal

Christophe Berra is set to join Raith Rovers on a pre-contract deal.

Courier Sport can reveal the Hearts stalwart held positive talks with Rovers boss John McGlynn this week and, barring any unforeseen late drama, his move to Stark’s Park will be confirmed imminently.

Berra, 36, will see out the remainder of the campaign at Tynecastle before linking up with the Fifers in the close season.

It was revealed this week that the former Scotland defender would be leaving Hearts at the end of his current contract, bringing the curtain down on an 11-year association with his boyhood club, spanning two spells and 263 appearances.

However, Berra and McGlynn firmly believe that the ex-Ipswich and Wolves man has plenty more in the tank and he will continue his playing career in Kirkcaldy.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said on Monday: “I’ve been fortunate enough to play alongside Christophe as well as manage him and he has been a great servant to this club.

“He’ll remain focused and continue to give his all as we look to get the Championship title clinched, then we can look back and appreciate all that he has done for this club.”

Berra’s impending arrival continues Rovers’ forward-planning.

McGlynn — whose side are riding high in second spot in the Championship — has already secured the signatures of Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings, Clyde defender Tom Lang and Ayr United’s Dario Zanatta for next season.