Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath: Kirkcaldy men collapse to hand Championship title to Hearts

Hearts have claimed the 2020/21 Championship title after Raith Rovers blew a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 against gutsy Arbroath.

The Kirkcaldy club seemed home and hosed after goals from Dan Armstrong either side of the break, prompting the champagne to be put back on ice across the Forth at Tynecastle.

However, a rousing comeback from Dick Campbell’s men saw Jack Hamilton and stalwart defender Ricky Little ripple the net and ensure a share of the spoils.

Allied with Dundee’s failure to beat Morton, Hearts cannot now be caught and will be playing Premiership football next term.

Armstrong, Reghan Tumilty – playing like a right-winger – and, in particular, Kai Kennedy were outstanding for Raith as they initially took control of the contest.

And it was Rangers loan star Kennedy, in front of Ibrox head of academy Craig Mulholland, who created the opener. His sumptuous through-ball found Hendry and, although the playmaker’s initial shot was superbly saved by Derek Gaston, Armstrong poked home the rebound.

Rovers doubled their advantage courtesy of a fine curling effort from Armstrong, revelling in his attacking role alongside Lewis Vaughan to claim his first two goals of 2021. The three points seemed assured.

An intriguing finale was assured when Hamilton halved arrears with a sweet drive from 18 yards, taking advantage of a deep cross which was only partly cleared by Frankie Musonda.

And the never-say-day philosophy of the Angus outfit was rewarded with seven minutes to play when Little slammed home the leveller at the back post; sparking equally wild celebrations in Gorgie as among the Arbroath players.