Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has only one target in mind – get back to winning ways after six without victory

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford is refusing to set any points targets for his struggling Pars – he just wants to see his side get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

The East End Park side are now six matches without a victory in the Championship and have dropped out of the play-off positions.

That’s after a goal-less home draw with Dundee that kept them five points behind the Dark Blues and one off fourth-placed Inverness.

In holding James McPake’s side, the Pars didn’t fall any further behind.

However, Crawford is looking for more.

“It’s not now focusing on Dundee, it’s focusing on ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got to win games of football.

“We’ve got three massive games coming up now.

“We’re in a situation now when it’s not in our hands for the first time over the season, but there’s going to be twists and turns.

“I think, from the Raith Rovers game, I’ve seen a reaction from the players.

“We’ve not seen it in terms of the results. We felt against Hearts that we could have taken all three, and we went to a hard place in Ayr and took a point.

“I don’t want to set any targets other than we’ve got three massive games of football coming up and we want to win all three.”