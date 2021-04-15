Iain Davidson: Hearing into alleged abuse of Nikolay Todorov by Raith Rovers defender is adjourned

The disciplinary hearing regarding Iain Davidson’s alleged abuse of Inverness attacker Nikolay Todorov has been adjourned until a later date.

A short session took place on Thursday afternoon – commencing at 4.30 p.m. – and saw representatives of Raith Rovers and the Caley Jags given an introduction to the procedures that will be followed while adjudicating on the case.

However, no evidence was presented.

Inverness were represented by solicitor Aamer Anwar, while Raith Rovers called upon Donald Findlay QC.

Stark’s Park directors Bill Clark and David Sinton were allowed to observe the brief proceedings, which took place via video conferencing platform Zoom.

© SNS Group

Neither Davidson nor Todorov were required to play any part in the process, with their testimony in writing having already been submitted.

A date for the hearing to continue is expected to be set imminently.

Should Davidson be found in breach of Scottish FA disciplinary rule 202, which states ‘no player shall commit excessive misconduct at a match’, then the potential punishments range from a two-match ban to the maximum – albeit incredibly unlikely – ban from football.

Mr Anwer, who has also served as Glen Kamara’s counsel during his recent bid to ensure Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela was brought to justice for his vile outburst, has alleged that Todorov was ‘subjected to racial abuse which left him shaken and upset’.

Todorov has also been charged with misconduct following the incident, which occurred after Davidson had been sent off during a Championship fixture between the sides on March 16.

Todorov’s hearing is slated for April 29, with Inverness vowing to robustly defend their player.