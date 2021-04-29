Kerr McInroy reveals how attending Scottish Cup final defeats against Celtic opened his eyes to the size of Dunfermline Athletic

Kerr McInroy is not regurgitating soundbites when he talks about the stature of Dunfermline Athletic and the size of fanbase which could be reinvigorated, should they win promotion.

He is speaking from experience. The on-loan Celtic midfielder has been in the stands; he has attended the finals.

Local lad McInroy, 20, was a fresh-faced pupil at Touch Primary School — a 15-minute walk from East End Park — when he used watch Pars games with his grandad, a patron of the stadium’s Rennie Suite.

As well as relishing the top-flight fare and boisterous crowds which were the norm in the mid-2000s, Dunfermline even reached two Scottish Cup finals and had no trouble taking a bumper following to Mount Florida.

The Pars lost both of those fixtures in 2004 and 2007 to Celtic, but the occasions still stick in McInroy’s mind as examples of a passionate support ready to be unlocked.

“I used to go to the Dunfermline games when I was younger,” recalled McInroy. “I would sit with my grandad up in the crowd — and I was there at the Scottish Cup finals in 2004 and 2007.

“They were fantastic occasions and sum up what a big club this is.

“Dunfermline is probably a club that should be in the top flight, just with the size of the club and the following that it has.

“My grandad is a Dunfermline fan so I know very well that everyone in Dunfermline wants the team to do well. We want to do it for the people who sadly can’t be in the stadium.”

He added: “It would be massive for the club [to win promotion], it has been too long since Dunfermline were up there, and the opportunity to be in the playoffs to take us back up is huge. Everyone will be looking forward to it.

“We have hit a bit of form at the right moment, everyone is in a good place and playing well.

“Everyone is fighting for places and there is good competition in the squad, at the right time ahead of the playoffs.”

Few players have been more impressive than Ewan Henderson during Dunfermline’s recent five-game unbeaten run, claiming three assists and a goal — prompting boss Stevie Crawford to heap praise on the creative midfielder this week.

McInroy is delighted to see his close pal thriving — they have played together since the age of 12 — and firmly believes Henderson can make the grade when a new era begins at Parkhead next term.

“We were in the same age group and have played together for last ten years,” said McInroy ahead of the Pars’ visit to Alloa on Friday.

“We know each other really well and have always played in midfield together. I am good friends with him off the pitch as well, so it’s good to have him here.

“I have no doubt how good a player Ewan is and he has already played quite a few games [for Celtic]. He will be looking to go back and get himself into that team.”

McInroy, formerly the captain of Celtic’s youth side, has the exact same goal — but is adamant his sole focus is on Dunfermline’s promotion push, emphasising how grateful he has been for his maiden taste of senior, competitive football this season.

He added: “It has been really good experience and I feel like I have learned a lot about myself and football. You learn from playing games and from all the good and experienced players around you in the squad.

“I have played against a lot of quality players in tough games, which can only help you grow as a player. It has been a really good loan move for me.”