Iain Davidson given Scottish FA hearing date as Raith Rovers stalwart’s Dunfermline availability hangs in the balance

Raith Rovers will learn if Iain Davidson is to miss their crucial Fife derby decider against Dunfermline at a Scottish FA hearing on Thursday.

Davidson, 35, was dismissed during Raith’s 4-0 defeat against Hearts last Friday night, with referee David Munro adjudging the veteran to have hauled down Euan Henderson as the youngster scampered through on goal.

TV pictures suggest there was minimal, if any, contact and Rovers swiftly indicated their intention to contest the decision.

Due to Monday being a bank holiday, a fast-track panel was unable to convene prior to Tuesday’s first leg with the Pars, meaning Davidson’s appeal was pending and he was able to play.

However, the hearing will take place prior to Saturday’s return at Stark’s Park — with the score tantalisingly balanced at 0-0.

Davidson was deemed to have breached rule A4, relating to ‘denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or a goal scoring opportunity’, and faces a two-match ban if his appeal fails.

With Frankie Musonda already out for the season with a serious knee injury, losing the former Dundee stopper would be a hammer-blow for the Fifers.

Fernandy Mendy or on-loan Dundee United kid Nathan Cooney are ready to step into the breach should the decision go against Raith.

Davidson’s teammate and centre-back partner, Kyle Benedictus, stated after the Hearts match: “He [Davidson] has not even touched him. We’ll see what happens, but Davo is a big player and it isn’t a great situation. He’s not touched the boy and then the lino has given it. Between them, they need to see he hasn’t touched him.”