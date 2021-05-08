‘My glasses have stabbed Paul in the eye!’ – Ecstasy and agony for Raith Rovers as John McGlynn accidentally leaves his No.2 needing stitches

John McGlynn has revealed that his assistant, Paul Smith, required stitches after being ‘stabbed’ during the wild celebrations which followed Gozie Ugwu’s wonder-goal against Dunfermline.

The Raith Rovers boss, also sporting a slight cut under his trademark baseball cap, explained that goalkeeping coach David McGurn was to blame — with the excitement all too much for the Stark’s Park legend.

“We were celebrating and it seems like David McGurn has come from the back and he’s actually pushed me onto Paul — and my glasses have stabbed Paul in the eye,” said McGlynn.

“Paul’s got stitches and I’ve got a cut myself. Goalkeepers; ken what I mean? Honestly.”

Then again, if any goal can justify bodily harm, it was Ugwu’s.

Having climbed from the bench, the former Dunfermline striker lashed home a thundering strike from 25 yards to make the tie safe in the 88th minute. Having been under the cosh and defending for dear life, it was an almighty release of pressure.

In addition to Lewis Vaughan’s earlier effort, it secured a 2-0 win for the Rovers, who will now host Dundee in the Premiership playoff semi-final first leg on Wednesday evening.

“Big Gozie couldn’t have hit it any better,” added McGlynn. “At that point, Dunfermline were throwing the kitchen sink at us — and the best way to defend is to score another goal!

“I am delighted with the attitude, commitment; the way we played and defended. We are delighted to be in the semi-final and I’m extremely proud of my players over the two legs. I can’t give them enough praise and credit.”

McGlynn revealed that Kai Kennedy missed out on Saturday with a hamstring strain and is likely to miss the Dundee tie. Manny Duku is also a doubt, while Iain Davidson limped off against the Pars and will need to be assessed.

Nevertheless, having upset the odds for the majority of this season, McGlynn is far from overawed by the prospect of doing that again.

“Dundee have had a week to prepare and they haven’t had any games to play — so the advantage is with them. But that gives us more spirit and determination.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford admits he will need a short period of introspection after falling at the first hurdle of the playoffs.

However, he is adamant the Pars — and he — will return stronger next season.

“What I have to do is make sure, physically and mentally, that I clear my head and get away from it all for a couple of days and then look to progress this club,” Crawford said.

“It [the defeat] makes me hungry. Standing here talking to the press on the back of a defeat is sore, but I want to make sure I progress and get better — and I can expect that from the boys.

“I saw that in the last six-to-eight games of the season. I don’t want my disappointment to take away from what could be an exciting year for us next season.”