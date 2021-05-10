What next for Dunfermline – and Pars captain Euan Murray – after agonising Raith Rovers playoff exit?

Euan Murray will weigh up his own future over the coming days as Dunfermline come to terms with their playoff exit.

The 27-year-old is out of contract next month and the Pars have been unable to agree an extended deal with the former Raith Rovers and Motherwell centre-back despite several weeks of talks.

Club captain Murray has been a standout for the Fifers this term — particularly during a remarkable hot-streak of seven goals in 10 appearances at the start of the season — and was scouted by Hibernian at the tail end of 2020.

Aberdeen were also credited with an interest in the player, albeit the departure of Derek McInnes and their signing of Declan Gallagher has likely cooled that interest.

Nevertheless, Murray has suitors on both sides of the border — as well as the option of staying at Dunfermline for another crack at promotion — and, now that the Pars’ season is over, he will consider his decision.

“There has been speculation since November but my sole focus has been giving everything for this club,” said Murray. “Up to this week, it’s been the very same but now I’ll sit down with my representatives and see what’s what.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to play for the club, first and foremost. I’ve taken pride in being captain of a club with a lot of young, inexperienced lads and we’ve gone through a lot this season.

“We stuck together and we have a great team spirit. The club have been great with me and I’m thankful for that.”

Whether Murray is still a Dunfermline player next season remains to be seen, but he is convinced that the foundations are in place for a bright future under Stevie Crawford — despite their agonising 2-0 aggregate defeat to Raith Rovers.

“There are a lot of good foundations there for the club to grow, get better and get stronger,” he continued. “It’s always sore when you lose a game of football and I felt we were the better team over two legs — but they have to learn to have that cut-throat side.

“This league is unforgiving – I think you can see that with a lot of the clubs.

“Ultimately, if you don’t your chances then you get punished. It’s a learning curve for a lot of the younger boys but hopefully we can bounce back and be stronger next season.”