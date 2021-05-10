Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn delivers Iain Davidson fitness update ahead of Premiership playoff showdown with Dundee

Iain Davidson is on course to hand Raith Rovers a major boost ahead of the Premiership playoff semi-final by declaring himself fit to face Dundee.

The 37-year-old limped off in the closing stages of Rovers’ 2-0 triumph over Fife rivals Dunfermline on Saturday, leaving boss John McGlynn pessimistic about his chances of lining up against the Dark Blues.

However, subsequent checks have shown that there is no serious damage to Davidson’s hamstring and, although the congested fixture schedule is taking its toll on the veteran, he is expected to play on Wednesday evening.

Raith are already without fellow centre-half Frankie Musonda for the remainder of the season and the loss of Davidson, who spent three years on the books of Dundee, would be a hammer-blow.

“We are hoping that Iain [Davidson] is going to be okay and we will give him every opportunity,” said McGlynn. “There’s a little bit of fatigue on his hamstring — but he hasn’t pulled it or strained it.

“We are still very hopeful and our fingers are crossed. We think he’ll make it, albeit we can’t say for sure.

“With Frankie Musonda already being out, that would have been two of our key mainstays at centre-half absent — and that’s a pivotal area of the pitch for any team; you want your big players available.”

IAIN DAVIDSON – 500 GAMES | Iain Davidson made his 500th appearance for the club yesterday at Livingston – the full story of his Rovers career has been detailed here:https://t.co/JPcbCFgUMP pic.twitter.com/3DWAtDuFQd — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) April 4, 2021

And McGlynn was at pains to praise the fitness and determination of Davidson, who recently passed the notable landmark of 500 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club.

“He deserves enormous credit — he is obviously our most experienced player and he still looks after himself very well to be playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Wednesday at his stage in life,” said that Raith manager.