What next for out of contract Regan Hendry? ‘Proud’ Raith Rovers talisman weighs up his options

Regan Hendry will take stock of his options before making a decision on his future but, regardless of whether he remains with Raith Rovers, he will cherish the most enjoyable campaign of his burgeoning career to date.

The metronomic midfielder has been a revelation for Rovers, helping the newly-promoted Fifers reach the Premiership playoff semi-final — losing out to Dundee — and anchoring their brand of inventive, passing football.

His contribution of four goals and six assists was recognised with a nomination for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year, albeit he lost out to Hearts’ Liam Boyce.

“I can’t get nominated for an award or get any sort of recognition without shining a light on how good it is being part of that midfield, and the team in general,” Hendry told The Courier.

“It would be impossible for me play the sort of football I have without the manager [John McGlynn], the way he tells us to go about our business and the quality of the rest of the boys.

“If we didn’t play the way we did, no-one would be even mentioning me!

“The three other players who were nominated for player of the year [Boyce, Charlie Adam and Craig Gordon] are experienced guys and top quality, international players so it was an honour to be shortlisted.”

However, Hendry was named in the players’ union team of the year on Monday, voted for by his fellow professionals.

While not enough to assuage the disappointment of exiting the playoffs two days prior, it was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on the campaign.

“I’m so proud of everyone, not just for the effort at Dens Park, but for the full season. It has been amazing to be a part of,” he continued.

“We probably missed out on a few decisions from officials over the two legs against Dundee but I’m not going to be sour about that — it just says everything about how far we’ve come that there is a wee bit of disappointment.

“The whole campaign has been incredible.”

Indeed, the high-tempo, direct display at Den Park, which secured a 1-0 victory and briefly caused a flutter of tension among the Dee faithful, will provide a blueprint as Hendry looks to continue his own self-improvement.

He added: “Not every game will go exactly how I want it to. Not every game will be pretty, allowing me to get the ball down and pass it.

“That’s something I want to add to my game — making sure that, regardless of the game, I’m able to be a bit more aggressive and a bit more dirty. All the best midfields have a bit of nit and grit about them, and I know I can improve on that.”

The question is now: where will that progress take place?

Hendry is out of contract at the end of the month and, with a host of suitors north and south of the border — as well as the option to remain in Kirkcaldy — the 23-year-old has a big call to make.

“The focus was on finishing the season as strongly as possible with Raith Rovers and now is the time to sit back, reflect on a great season — a real joy of a season,” added Hendry. “I’ve never enjoyed myself so much in my footballing life.

“I’m so proud to have been part of this squad, what we managed to achieve and how we did it. Now I can take a step back and we’ll just see what happens.”