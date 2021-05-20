Jason Dair quits as Dunfermline Athletic first-team coach in wake of Stevie Crawford exit

Jason Dair has resigned as first-team coach of Dunfermline Athletic.

The 46-year-old made the decision to step down from his role following Stevie Crawford’s shock exit earlier this week, officially leaving the club on Thursday.

Dair, a former Raith Rovers teammate of Crawford’s, joined the Pars’ backroom staff from Dundonald Bluebell in June 2019 and has also enjoyed stints in the dugout at Oakley United and Cowdenbeath.

“It is with regret that I announce that Jason Dair has left our club today,” said Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur in a brief statement.

“I would like to thank Jason for his dedication and hard work during his spell at DAFC [Dunfermline Athletic Football Club].

“Everyone at DAFC wishes Jason and his family every success in the future.”

No comment has been made on the future of assistant head coach Greg Shields, while the final member of the previous coaching team at East End Park, Steven Whittaker, is out of contract at the end of May.

Dunfermline are currently in the process of searching for a new head coach, with Montrose boss Stewart Petrie the bookmakers’ favourite.