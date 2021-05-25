Kieran MacDonald confirms Raith Rovers departure as summer reshuffle continues

Kieran MacDonald has confirmed that he will leave Raith Rovers this summer following “the best two years” of his career at Stark’s Park.

The marauding left-back was a consistent standout for the Fifers last term as they upset the odds to finish third in the Championship and reach the semi-final stage of the playoffs.

However, the 27-year-old was one of only two part-time players on the books of Rovers — the other being David McGurn, who has also departed — and MacDonald has chosen to pursue options elsewhere as Raith prepare to go entirely full-time.

Had the best 2 years of my football career at @RaithRovers but sadly a will be leaving this year due to certain circumstances just wanted to thank everyone connected to the club and wish them all the best in the future💙🕺 — Kieran MacDonald (@MacDonaldKieran) May 25, 2021

MacDonald becomes the second player to confirm his Kirkcaldy exit, with cult hero Fernandy Mendy having made a similar announcement last week.

Raith have been linked with Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, who is a free agent after leaving Livingston, as a replacement for MacDonald.

Rovers boss John McGlynn spent much of last week holding final talks with several players — the likes of Regan Hendry, Dan Armstrong and Frankie Musonda are out of contract next month — and the club are expected to announce their retained list this week.