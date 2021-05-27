Iain Davidson has been handed a two-match suspension and ordered to undertake a FIFA e-Learning course after being found guilty of using discriminatory language towards Inverness striker Nikolay Todorov.

Davidson’s club, Raith Rovers, confirmed the outcome on Thursday evening.

A further two-game ban has been suspended and will come into effect in the event of another breach of disciplinary rule 202, relating to ‘excessive misconduct at a match’.

Davidson was dismissed during Rovers’ 1-0 defeat against the Highlanders on March 16 following an aerial clash with Todorov, prompting a seething Davidson to aim a volley of abuse at the Bulgarian.

A notice of complaint was subsequently issued by the Scottish FA and, with the initial hearing adjourned last month, a verdict was finally handed down.

A Rovers spokesperson said: “The club has accepted the decision of the panel in full.”

Todorov was also charged with misconduct following the ugly incident at Stark’s Park but that breach was not proven and he will face no further action.

Dan Armstrong departs

Meanwhile, fans’ favourite Dan Armstrong has confirmed that he will leave Rovers this summer following a successful two-year stint in Kirkcaldy.

The gifted winger was a key part of the side which won promotion from League 1 in 2019/20 before sealing a third place finish the Championship, but could not come to terms on a new deal.

He follows Fernandy Mendy and Kieran MacDonald in announcing his departure, with a summer reshuffle on the cards for Raith.

Time to move on, loved every minute of my time again @RaithRovers promotion back to the champ.3rd place finish,play off semis,been the best time I’ve had so far. Can’t thank everyone involved with the club enough the best people in every department and the fans👏🏼 all the best💙 — Daniel Armstrong. (@danielarm117) May 27, 2021

