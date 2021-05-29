Frankie Musonda has signed a new contract with Raith Rovers — but veteran defender Iain Davidson will leave Stark’s Park after 507 appearances for the club.

Musonda, 23, was a standout performer prior to suffering a serious knee injury in April which prematurely ended his season.

He will be sidelined until late-July after undergoing surgery to cure damage to the tendon around his kneecap, but that did nothing to dissuade Rovers boss John McGlynn from handing the former Luton Town stopper an extension.

Regan Hendry, named in PFA Scotland Championship team of the year, and Brad Spencer have both been offered new contracts and talks are ongoing, while Dan Armstrong turned now the chance to remain in Kirkcaldy.

Davidson, 37, was not offered a deal and departs following 11 years with the Rovers, spanning two spells. Only Willie McNaught and Andy Young have played more games for the club.

Gozie Ugwu and Manny Duku have been released after one season with Raith, while Fernandy Mendy and young striker Jack Smith have also departed.

Although not mentioned in Rovers’ summary, left-back Kieran MacDonald confirmed this week that he is leaving the club.

Loan stars Timmy Abraham, Kai Kennedy, Nathan Cooney, Adam King and Jamie Gullan have all returned to their respective parent clubs Fulham, Rangers, Dundee United and Hibernian.