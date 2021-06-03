Former Rangers and Scotland star Steven Whittaker has retired from playing in order to become a full-time member of Peter Grant’s new backroom team at Dunfermline.

Whittaker, 36, made 24 appearances for the Pars last term and cut his teeth in a coaching capacity alongside former boss Stevie Crawford.

Despite impressing in the final months of the campaign, he has made the decision to hang up his boots and focus on the next stage of his career.

© Shutterstock Feed

Whittaker played 31 times for his country and won nine major honours during stints with Hibernian, Rangers and Norwich City. He also played in the 2008 UEFA Cup final for the Glasgow giants.

Greg Shields, who served as assistant head coach to Crawford, has also agreed to remain at East End Park to work with the new man at the helm.

Grant said: “I am absolutely delighted that Greg and Steven agreed to work with me to take this club forward.

“It was always my intention to speak to the both of them as they are both good people as well as being the right type of coaches and characters.

© SNS Group

“I really think there will be good synergy with our own views on how we would like to play, and I also feel there will be a right good dynamic between the three of us.

“In addition, they are both keen to do well and develop as coaches as well and provide me with good continuity coming into the job.”