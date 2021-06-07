Raith Rovers have completed the signing of in-demand Liam Dick.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Alloa Athletic following their relegation to League 1 last term.

Dick made 98 appearances in three years with the Wasps and also turned out for Dumbarton, Stranraer and Falkirk.

© SNS Group

The marauding left-back is seen as an ideal replacement for the excellent Kieran MacDonald, who announced his departure from Stark’s Park last month despite a fantastic 2020/21 campaign for the Fifers.

It is understood the Kirkcaldy club fought off competition from Falkirk for the player’s signature.

Dick’s capture follows the pre-contract signings of Christophe Berra, Dario Zanatta, James Keatings and Tom Lang as boss John McGlynn ramps up preparations for next season.