Raith Rovers have completed the signing of in-demand Liam Dick.
The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Alloa Athletic following their relegation to League 1 last term.
Dick made 98 appearances in three years with the Wasps and also turned out for Dumbarton, Stranraer and Falkirk.
The marauding left-back is seen as an ideal replacement for the excellent Kieran MacDonald, who announced his departure from Stark’s Park last month despite a fantastic 2020/21 campaign for the Fifers.
It is understood the Kirkcaldy club fought off competition from Falkirk for the player’s signature.
Dick’s capture follows the pre-contract signings of Christophe Berra, Dario Zanatta, James Keatings and Tom Lang as boss John McGlynn ramps up preparations for next season.
EXCLUSIVE: Christophe Berra vows to silence doubters as he reveals biggest Hearts regret