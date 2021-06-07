The news was somewhat buried within an end-of-season address by Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur — but was no less momentous.

The Pars are on the cusp of being officially taken over by German investors, DAFC Fussball GmbH, ushering in a new era at East End Park.

The group already possess a 30 per cent stake in the club and were due to increase that to 75.1 per cent before May 31, 2022.

© SNS Group

However, that process has been expedited massively, with an ‘in principle agreement’ already struck to transfer the majority shareholding imminently.

That will allow Dunfermline to have access to an injection of capital — albeit ‘sustainability’ remains the buzzword in the boardroom.

So what exactly the Pars faithful expect from their new owners?

New training ground

Since leaving their last permanent base at Pitreavie playing fields, Dunfermline have led a somewhat nomadic existence.

The club have previously trained at Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park home and now hold their sessions at the Indodrill Stadium in Alloa, albeit they do have a modern gym set-up at East End Park.

© SNS Group

McArthur is currently locked in talks with a view to securing land on which Dunfermline can build their own training ground, which would also act as an administrative hub for the various departments of the business.

Youth production

Producing home-grown is a pivotal part of the incoming owners’ strategy — giving youngsters the chance to shine then selling them on for a handsome profit.

It is understood the club also plan to link up with local colleges to provide opportunities for further learning, self-improvement and planning for life after football, should their kids fail to make the grade.

© SNS Group

All of which, it is hoped, will make Dunfermline an attractive destination for the brightest teenagers in the region.

Community links

The geography, size and potential fanbase of Dunfermline was a key part of DAFC Fussball GmbH’s decision to invest in the club.

Once the borders fully open, representatives of the group — particularly Meggle — will be regular visitors to Scotland and they intend to meet supporters and foster links with the Pars faithful, local businesses and the wider community.

Peter Grant support

Meggle brings a wealth of football experience from his time as a St Pauli player, coach and director; certainly the only man in the East End Park boardroom to have scored past Oliver Kahn.

© SNS Group

He will be on hand to provide a level of support to Grant — a traditional training ground boss — that few Dunfermline gaffers in recent times have been afforded.

No lavish spending

The decision to seek out new investors was made due to a pervading feeling that the club had hit a glass ceiling under fan ownership. However, Dunfermline will not simply splash the cash when the takeover is complete.

DAFC Fussball GmbH’s goal is to prove that creating a community-focused, self-sustainable, successful football club is possible.

The biggest changes will be behind the scenes, not in the transfer market.