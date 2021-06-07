Raith Rovers have re-signed former Dundee United and Dunfermline winger Aidan Connolly.

Connolly, 25, has spent the past two seasons with Falkirk, notching five goals in 39 appearances prior to departing last month.

It is a return to familiar surroundings for the ex-Tannadice kid, who helped Rovers reach the promotion playoffs under Ray McKinnon during the second half of the 2015/16 campaign.

He has also enjoyed stints with Brechin and York City after initially cutting his teeth at Queen’s Park as a fresh-faced teenager.

Liam Dick signs two-year deal

Connolly’s signing was the second arrival on a busy day for Rovers, following hot on the heels of Liam Dick penning a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after leaving Alloa Athletic following their relegation to League 1 last term.

Dick made 98 appearances in three years with the Wasps and also turned out for Dumbarton, Stranraer and Falkirk.

The marauding left-back is seen as an ideal replacement for the excellent Kieran MacDonald, who announced his departure from Stark’s Park last month despite a fantastic 2020/21 campaign for the Fifers.

Dick told Raith TV: “I saw how good a team Raith were from playing against them last season and as soon as I knew they were interested, it was a bit of a no-brainer.

“I spoke to the manager [John McGlynn] about the style of play and what his plans were for the future, and myself, and the aspirations he outlined made this a really easy decision for me.”

The signings of Dick and Connolly follow the pre-contract captures of Christophe Berra, Dario Zanatta, James Keatings and Tom Lang as boss John McGlynn ramps up preparations for next season.