Raith Rovers have continued their preparations for next season by securing Brad Spencer on a new one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was out of contract this summer and, following a splendid 2020/21 campaign for the Kirkcaldy club, had attracted admiring glances from elsewhere.

However, boss John McGlynn convinced the former Kilmarnock and Forfar man that his development would be best served at Stark’s Park.

© SNS Group

Spencer, the son of former Scotland and Chelsea striker John, arrived at Rovers from Station Park in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 67 appearances, finding the net four times.

“I was calm about the situation because I knew I wanted to be here,” Spencer told Raith TV. “But it’s nice to get it officially sorted.

“There are a lot of big clubs in the division next season. Hamilton have come down, Kilmarnock spent a lot of years in the Premiership and will want to bounce back.

“But we also have ambitions to challenge at the top and getting back into the playoffs would be good. We just need to push, focus on ourselves and try to get the job done.”

The news of Spencer’s extended stay in Kirkcaldy follows hot on the heels of Aidan Connolly and Liam Dick joining the club this week.

Christophe Berra, Dario Zanatta, James Keatings and Tom Lang will also join up with the club for pre-season training next week after penning pre-contracts.