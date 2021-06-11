Regan Hendry bids heartfelt social media farewell to Raith Rovers fans

Regan Hendry has said goodbye to Raith Rovers in a heartfelt social media post.

Raith boss John McGlynn had hoped to persuade the 23-year-old to remain at Stark’s Park – but the out of contract playmaker confirmed his departure on Friday night.

However, the young star, who is wanted by clubs in both Scotland and England, hinted at a possible return to Kirkcaldy down the line.

In a statement posted on his personal Twitter and Instagram pages, he said: “Well, what a few years it’s been.

“I can’t speak highly enough about my time at Raith but for now, it’s time to move on.

“Thanks to everyone at the club for helping create memories that’ll last a lifetime with me.

“Also, massive thanks to the fans for the huge support you’ve showed me over the years.

“I wish nothing but the best for the club in the future and hopefully down the line we will meet again.”