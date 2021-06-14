Declan McManus is relishing a crack at European football after joining Welsh Premier Division runners-up The New Saints.

The 26-year-old, who notched 10 goals in 36 appearances last term, made the move to Park Hall on Monday after the clubs agreed a five-figure fee for his services.

The New Saints will take part in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round next term, with McManus — who has turned out for Aberdeen, Falkirk and Ross County — seen as their marquee attacking capture.

Second Signing Of The Season, As Declan McManus Joins The New Saints. https://t.co/abKACU05Dl pic.twitter.com/1zBpNBpi2z — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) June 14, 2021

“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to the big challenges ahead in Europe, and also trying to get the club back to the top of the league,” he told TNS’ official website.

“I came here with the hope of winning trophies, and helping the club progress on the European stage, and hopefully I can score the goals that can help the club and the team achieve that.

“Once the clubs had agreed a fee, and I had the opportunity to speak with the head coach and chairman, it very quickly became an easy decision for me to sign.

© SNS Group

“Their ambition was really impressive and matches my own. I know the club has a great history and I’m looking forward to helping add to that during my time here.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are in advanced talks with recently-released former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Isaac Rice, with the promising defender likely to become Peter Grant’s first signing as boss.