Nikolay Todorov has broken his silence on Iain Davidson being found guilty of using discriminatory language, declaring: “That kind of behaviour has no place, not only in football, but in life.”

The 24-year-old, who penned a two-year contract with Dunfermline on Tuesday, was on the end of a furious reaction from Davidson after the veteran was dismissed during a fixture between Raith Rovers and Inverness in March.

Bulgarian forward Todorov subsequently reported Davidson to officials, with a later statement by the Highland club citing ‘extreme provocation, racist abuse and violence’.

© SNS Group

Both men were charged with ‘excessive misconduct’ by the Scottish FA.

However Todorov’s alleged breach was ‘not proven’ at a May 27 hearing, while Davidson was found guilty, banned for four matches — two of which were suspended — and ordered to attend a mandatory FIFA e-learning course.

Todorov said: “People like this don’t deserve any attention but I feel happy.

“I was quite calm the whole way through, because I had to play really important games, and it didn’t affect me. I always knew I had done nothing wrong and the truth came out.

“There was nothing to win from it — except people like that should be punished.

© Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic

“That kind of behaviour has no place, not only in football, but in life, anywhere. I didn’t get myself into trouble and the guy [Davidson] got what he deserved.”

Todorov revealed he took inspiration from the way England stood up to racism when several Three Lions stars suffered abhorrent abuse in his own nation, Bulgaria, in 2019.

He added: “I praised how England handled themselves against my home country. That was absolutely disgusting.

“I just took an example from the England players.

“It was quite a hard situation but I’m happy with how I dealt with it. It could have gone a few ways but I think I did the right thing.”

Dunfermline Championship challenge

Given the support he was afforded by Inverness in the aftermath of that ugly situation and way he thrived in the Highlands — scoring 18 goals in the last two seasons — it was a tough decision for him to leave the Caley Jags.

However, he is adamant the move to the Pars is a ‘step forward’.

© SNS Group

Todorov added: “Inverness will always have a special place in my heart. My son was born there and I’ve played some of my best football there so it was a really hard decision.

“But I really wanted to challenge myself, take a step forward in my career and possibly be part of a team that will challenge for the title.”