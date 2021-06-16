Nikolay Todorov is determined to take the Kevin Nisbet route to international football after revealing that he is already on the radar of Bulgaria manager Yasen Petrov.
Todorov, 24, has represented his nation at every age group up to under-21 level and admits watching ex-Pars marksman Nisbet enter the fray at a major finals whetted his own appetite for full recognition.
Already a subcriber? Sign in
[[title]]
[[subtitle]]
Registration complete
Thank you for registering!
A confirmation email has been sent to