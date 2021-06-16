Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Championship

Nikolay Todorov interview: ‘Dunfermline move can make international dream a reality – just like Kevin Nisbet’

By Alan Temple
June 16 2021, 8.00am
© Supplied by Dunfermline AthleticTodorov at East End Park
Todorov at East End Park

Nikolay Todorov is determined to take the Kevin Nisbet route to international football after revealing that he is already on the radar of Bulgaria manager Yasen Petrov.

Todorov, 24, has represented his nation at every age group up to under-21 level and admits watching ex-Pars marksman Nisbet enter the fray at a major finals whetted his own appetite for full recognition.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]